Akasa Singh: ‘Shringaar’ had to be bolder than ‘Naagin’

Akasa Singh and Aastha Gill speak about their new track 'Shringaar'

A still from 'Shringaar'

Singers Akasa Singh and Aastha Gill who recently teamed up for ‘Shringaar’ after their 2019 hit ‘Naagin’ caught up with mid-day.com. ‘Shringaar’ also features Raftaar and has Milind Soman starring in the video.

Speaking about the collaboration Akasa says, “People are still giving so much love to ‘Naagin!’ It was a whole amalgamation of the fact that we love working together, we had a song that people loved and had been demanding. All of these things came back together to make ‘Shringaar.’Aastha adds, “When Vayu sang the song, I thought it’s crazy and we should go for it.”

The duo go on to say that since they have similar personalities working together becomes easier. Aastha quips, “We are similar in a lot of ways and have a cute, goofy bond, which shows onscreen and offscreen. I love her, she’s amazing.”Akasa agrees, “If either of us had been politically correct or sophisticated it wouldn’t work, we have no filter. We are comfortable being the goofy tomboys that we are. Maybe because we are so similar we understand each other. If the other needs a pep talk we are always there. That’s why it translates onscreen too.”

Does the pressure to live upto ‘Naagin’s' success bother them? “I have stopped taking that pressure and just work on making good music. Thankfully people have loved it.” Aastha adds, “It’s been one of the best experiences. When we were doing ‘Naagin’ we didn’t realize the gravity of it. It was one of its kind, two female artistes coming together and showing so any colours. With ‘Shringaar’ there was that pressure that we had to give it our all. The production was bigger, we tried making it bolder, and the composition is tricky. Then you add the hottest man in India Milind Soman, who is so comfortable with everything.”

