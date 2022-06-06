Akriti joins the jam room

“Pritam da is a hit-maker. The songs that he has given me in the past have well served as my business card."

Akriti Kakar

Bringing together 19 performers to showcase 10 original songs over a 10-week window, Pritam’s Roposo Jamroom is set to serve as a ticket to Bollywood, and other music-making arenas for composers who may have not otherwise found an inroad. Akriti Kakar, one among the performers set to showcase the work of composer Bhanu, agrees that the platform may shave a decade off a composer’s struggle to find a foothold in the industry.

“It takes years or decades to get a break. But, under Pritam da’s mentorship, the composers have shown that they have the ability to showcase their skills, song, and voices. Some of the songs have also been penned by the composers. Without a platform like this one, how would you suppose a debutant composer gets access to singers like Sonu Nigam? This, I believe, is the most special thing about this platform.”

Pritam

Show full article