Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attend Sheikh Nahyan's Iftaar party, visit BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi ahead of 'BMCM' release

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for the release of their film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Ahead of the release of their film, the actors visited Abu Dhabi. They were seen leaving together from the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. On Tuesday, the duo attended an Iftaar party hosted by Sheikh Nahyan. Tiger and Akshay opted for white kurtas for the occasion and also posed with the Sheikh. The Sheikh greeted the actors with a namaste.

Later in the day, Akshay and Tiger also visited the BAPS Hindu temple in the country. Taking to social media, Akshay shared a video, wherein he can be seen wearing a white kurta with black motifs on it and paired it with black trousers. Tiger is sporting a green kurta and beige coloured pants. The duo is seen joining hands and touching the feet of the temple's priest. The actors are having an interaction with the priest and taking a round of the temple.

Akshay and Tiger are also seen doing aarti inside the temple. The post is captioned as: "Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience." Akshay also extended warm greetings for Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. "May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones," he added.

Meanwhile, the makers postponed the release of their film by a day. As Eid falls on April 11 in India, the makers of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' announced that the film's release has been shifted to April 11. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed that there won't be any special previews for the film on April 10.

From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, now is the time to secure the best seats in the house and ensure you don't miss out on the action-packed adventure that awaits.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is now set to debut in theatres on April 11. The Akshay and Tiger starrer will see a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn’s sports drama "Maidaan," which will be released on the same date.