Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Just two days away from its release, reports are circulating which claim that the movie is undergoing a final cut to make it even crisper

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' undergoes last-minute editing? Here’s what we know x 00:00

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is one of the hottest topics currently. With the multi-starrer action drama releasing on April 10, the fans can’t contain their excitement, and every detail surrounding the film is making headlines. Now, just two days away from its release, the movie has again caught our attention. Reports are circulating which claim that the movie is undergoing a final cut to make it even crisper.

According to Bollywood Hungama’s source, the entire team of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has loved the film but feels that there is scope for more editing to make the film even crisper. The portal quoted the source saying, "The entire team loved the film; however, they feel that there is scope for a crisper cut to make the film an ideal watch for the audience. The idea is to provide entertainment during the festive season of Eid, without any drag moments."

ADVERTISEMENT

The source further revealed that actor Akshay Kumar and the film’s producers, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashnu Bhagnani, are working on the crisper cut. The source revealed, "Akshay Kumar, Vashnu Bhagnani, and Jackky Bhagnani are working on a crisper cut of 'BMCM' with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The revised runtime of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is expected to be around 2 hours and 35 minutes."

From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, now is the time to secure the best seats in the house and ensure you don't miss out on the action-packed adventure that awaits.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to debut in theaters on April 10. The Akshay and Tiger starrer will see a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn’s sports drama ‘Maidaan’.

The biographical sports drama film ‘Maidaan’ is written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, chronicling the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach.