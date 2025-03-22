Breaking News
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's 'Jolly LLB 3' official release date out

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer 'Jolly LLB 3' has finally got a release date. Subhash Kapoor's directorial is set to hit the theatres on September 19, 2025

Actor Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer 'Jolly LLB 3' has finally got a release date. Subhash Kapoor's directorial is set to hit the theatres on September 19, 2025.


Earlier, Akshay announced the schedule for the movie in Rajasthan.

Akshay and Arshad wrapped up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video from the set of 'Jolly LLB 3' with Arshad.

Both can be seen riding bikes in the footage while covered in blood. The video hints that the BTS may be from a combat scene in the film.

In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in 'Jolly LLB 2', a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

