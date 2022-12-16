Akshay Kumar becomes emotional when he read a message from THIS SUPERSTAR!

The actor took to social media and expressed his emotions
Who can ever forget the awesome pairing of the two superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in their film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, which also had Priyanka Chopra. Besides this, the duo also did another film called ‘Jaan-E-Mann’. Besides being great actors on the silver screen, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan also share a great friendship in real life. Today, Salman Khan took to social media and posted an audio clip of Alka Bhatia (Akshay Kumar’s sister) on a reality show.
After sharing the audio clip, Salman Khan had captioned it stating, "I just came across something that I thought that I must share with everyone. God bless you Akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working and may god always be with you brother. @akshaykumar."
After reading this, Akshay Kumar became emotional. The ‘Khiladi’ actor then went on to re-share the post on his Instagram Stories. Akshay Kumar, in a heartfelt note went onto write stating, "Really touched by your message @beingsalmankhan. Bohot achha laga (I felt very good). God bless you too. Shine on (hug emoji)." The said emotional clip was from the much-talked about reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’