Breaking News
Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on Dec 18
Actor Rakul Preet summoned by ED in alleged drug-related case
Bilawal Bhutto's comments reflect pain of 1971: Anurag Thakur
Karnataka HC stays FIR against Rahul Gandhi, others in 'KGF2' song case
Measles patients in city are developing pneumonia four days after infection
Maha morcha: Traffic Police issues list of road closures, alternate routes
China Covid outbreak: Beijing reports first deaths since easing of restrictions

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Akshay Kumar becomes emotional when he read a message from THIS SUPERSTAR

Akshay Kumar becomes emotional when he read a message from THIS SUPERSTAR!

Updated on: 16 December,2022 11:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actor took to social media and expressed his emotions

Akshay Kumar becomes emotional when he read a message from THIS SUPERSTAR!

Pic Courtesy: Internet


Who can ever forget the awesome pairing of the two superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in their film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, which also had Priyanka Chopra. Besides this, the duo also did another film called ‘Jaan-E-Mann’. Besides being great actors on the silver screen, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan also share a great friendship in real life. Today, Salman Khan took to social media and posted an audio clip of Alka Bhatia (Akshay Kumar’s sister) on a reality show.


Also Read: Akshay Kumar: I'm not a race horse



After sharing the audio clip, Salman Khan had captioned it stating, "I just came across something that I thought that I must share with everyone. God bless you Akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working and may god always be with you brother. @akshaykumar."


Also Read: Salman Khan: Not a fan of fad workouts popular among young gen

After reading this, Akshay Kumar became emotional. The ‘Khiladi’ actor then went on to re-share the post on his Instagram Stories. Akshay Kumar, in a heartfelt note went onto write stating, "Really touched by your message @beingsalmankhan. Bohot achha laga (I felt very good). God bless you too. Shine on (hug emoji)." The said emotional clip was from the much-talked about reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’

 

 

 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Akshay Kumar priyanka chopra Salman Khan bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK