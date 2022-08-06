Breaking News
Updated on: 06 August,2022 10:18 AM IST  |  Indore
Kumar said that as an actor, he tries not to get confined to play a role and get captured in an image

Akshay Kumar: I'm not a race horse

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP


Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday said he stays far away from any kind of professional competition and doesn't want to get confined to a certain image in acting. "I am sometimes called number one, number two, and at times, number three actor. But I am not in the race. I am not a horse that ends up first, second or third in a race," the 54-year-old actor told reporters here.

Kumar added that as an actor, he tries not to get confined to play a role and get captured in an image. "I want to play different roles," he said.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar opens up about working with Aanand L Rai in 'Raksha Bandhan'


The actor was speaking at a promotional event for his latest film "Raksha Bandhan", which is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 11. At the box office, 'Raksha Bandhan' will have a face-off with Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will also make its debut on the same day.

The actor said that there was no rivalry between the two films and he hopes that both the movies will do well at the ticket window.

During the event, Kumar was asked about the hashtag on Twitter, calling for the boycott of his film. To this, the actor said he does not know anything about it.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

