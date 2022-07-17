Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Selfiee' to release on February 24, 2023

'Selfiee' is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles for the remake

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's film 'Selfiee', which was announced in January this year and also stars Emraan Hashmi, has finally got a release date. Produced by Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape of Good Films, 'Selfiee', is slated to hit the silver screens on February 24, 2023. The upcoming drama-comedy will also have Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this development on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR - EMRAAN HASHMI: 'SELFIEE' ON 24 FEB 2023... #Selfiee - the official remake of #Malayalam film #DrivingLicence, starring #AkshayKumar and #EmraanHashmi - to release in *cinemas* on 24 Feb 2023... Costars #NushrrattBharuccha and #DianaPenty."

'Selfiee' is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles for the remake.

Filmmaker Raj Mehta has come on board to helm the project. It is produced by Late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

