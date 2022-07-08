Breaking News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in UP Police FIR
Entry to beaches will be restricted on heavy rainfall warning days after 10 am'
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena
Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Emraan Hashmi flaunts his toned body in a transformation video

Emraan Hashmi flaunts his toned body in a transformation video

Updated on: 08 July,2022 02:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the video, the 'Murder' actor donned black shorts and matching sports shoes. He can be seen inside a gym, working out on his chest with complete dedication

Emraan Hashmi flaunts his toned body in a transformation video

Picture courtesy/Emraan Hashmi's Instagram account


Emraan Hashmi, on Thursday, dropped a workout video, in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled abs and well-toned body. Taking to Instagram, the 'Jannat' actor captioned the video, " In a world filled with airbrushed images it feels good to earn my natural striations. Onwards and upwards !! ."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)





In the video, the 'Murder' actor donned black shorts and matching sports shoes. He can be seen inside a gym, working out on his chest with complete dedication. Soon after Emraan shared this video, fans swamped the comment section with fire and heart emoticons and the actor gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens. 'Malang' director Mohit Suri commented, "the real hero!! Mera bhai"

Also Read: When Emraan Hashmi pretended to work as an assistant on Vikram Bhatt’s Kasoor

Meanwhile, it has been speculated that the 'Awarapan' actor will be a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller film 'Tiger 3', and he will be seen portraying the role of an antagonist. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Apart from that, he will be seen in 'Selfie' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License'.

Also Read: Have you seen these candid photos of Emraan Hashmi with his wife and son?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

emraan hashmi Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK