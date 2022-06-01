Breaking News
Emraan Hashmi on KK: Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special

Emraan Hashmi and KK's lethal combination gave us unforgettable titles like Jannat, Jannat 2, Tum Mile, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and The Train

Emraan Hashmi on KK: Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, KK and Emraan Hashmi


Dil Ibadat from Tum Mile, Sang Hoon Tere from Jannat 2, Zara Si Dil Mein from Jannat, Beete Lamhein from The Train, Dilnashin from Aashiq Banaya Aapne, these are some iconic songs Emraan Hashmi and KK collaborated on. These songs played a crucial part in our growing up years, when we were exposed to the Hindi film world and its haunting melodies. 

The actor has now remembered the late singer and written a note that reads- "A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk."





