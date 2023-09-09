Akshay Kumar Birthday 2023: Bollywood's brightest stars unite to celebrate Akshay Kumar's spectacular birthday!

Source/Instagram

The tinsel town is buzzing with excitement today as Bollywood's beloved 'Khiladi' turns another year older and wiser. Yes, you guessed it right! It's none other than Akshay Kumar's birthday, and the industry is coming together to celebrate this special day with heartfelt wishes pouring in from fellow celebrities.

Twinkle Khanna just made all of us go "aww" with her sweet birthday surprise for hubby Akshay Kumar! She posted these cute Simpson-style avatars of themselves, and then there's this super adorable pic of them looking all lovey-dovey.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to extend her warm wishes. In a touching post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday favourite, Love you tons always, have a fab one!" Their on-screen chemistry has always been a fan favorite, and it's heartwarming to see their off-screen camaraderie too.

Ajay Devgn, a fellow action aficionado also wished Akshay. In a playful yet endearing message, he quipped, "Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske... If you are in need of rescue, contact @akshaykumar. Wishing success for all your missions this year brother. Happy Birthday." Their camaraderie and camaraderie have always been a delight to witness on-screen, and off-screen, they continue to share a bond that fans adore.

Tiger Shroff, who has had the privilege of gracing the screen alongside Akshay Kumar, went for a stylish approach to express his admiration. He shared a captivating photograph of the dynamic duo dressed in sleek black attire. He hailed Akshay as the 'O.G. action hero' and a personal inspiration, exclaiming, "One year younger! Happy birthday to the O.G. action hero and one of my greatest inspirations. Love you Paaji!" Their on-screen synergy in action-packed sequences has left audiences in awe, and it's evident that Tiger holds Akshay in high regard.

Katrina Kaif, whose chemistry with Akshay Kumar has sizzled on screen in films like "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye," sent a heartfelt birthday greeting. She described Akshay as an extraordinary individual, a sentiment echoed by fans and colleagues alike. Their on-screen pairings have often struck a chord with audiences, and Katrina's warm wishes reaffirm the camaraderie they share.

Many stars like Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Ali Abbas Zafar, and more also took to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to wish Akki. Check some of the tweets here:

Wish you a super Happy Birthday Akki @akshaykumar Have a great one my friend!! pic.twitter.com/NlLaL90j2K — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 9, 2023

A very Happy Birthday to @akshaykumar . Live long and Strong â¤ï¸ — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 9, 2023

Happy Birthday @akshaykumar AKA #BadeMiyan May god bless you with all the happiness and success & we keep laughing like this on our silly jokes â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/m1yUCgcw3F — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 9, 2023

Akshay Kumar's journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. From his debut in the early '90s to becoming one of the most bankable and versatile actors in the industry, he has consistently delivered hit films across genres. Whether it's action, comedy, or drama, Akshay Kumar has aced them all with his charismatic screen presence.