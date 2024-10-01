Akshay Kumar who has worked with Mithun Chakraborty in films like Chandni Chowk to China', 'Housefull 2', 'Entertainment', 'Khiladi 786' expressed his joy at the latter being honoured with the prestigious title

Akshay Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar congratulates Mithun Chakraborty on Dadasaheb Phalke Award: 'You have been such an inspiration' x 00:00

On Monday, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, announced actor Mithun Chakraborty as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. Following the announcement, the veteran actor who has featured in over 350 films was flooded with congratulatory messages from colleagues, family, friends, and fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar congratulates his Housefull 2 co-star Mithun Chakraborty

Actor Akshay Kumar who has shared screen with Mithun Chakraborty in films like 'Chandni Chowk to China', 'Housefull 2', 'Entertainment', 'Khiladi 786' expressed his joy at the news. Akshay took to social media to share a picture with Mithun and wrote, "Badhai ho dada!! What a wonderful news about you getting the Dadasaheb Phalke award. You have been such an inspiration and I cherish our moments full of laughter and joy. More power to you"

Badhai ho dada!! What a wonderful news about you getting the Dadasaheb Phalke award. You have been such an inspiration and I cherish our moments full of laughter and joy. More power to you 👏🏻👍🏻🙌 pic.twitter.com/puLmd09lRC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 30, 2024

Shatrughan Sinha praises Mithun Chakraborty

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha took to his social media handle and congratulated his ‘Humse Na Takrana’ co-star Mithun Chakraborty for Dadasaheb Phalke Award and praised him for his contribution to the cinema.

In a conversation with IANS, the 'Kaala Patthar' actor said, "I felt very good, and someone said that Mithun Da getting the Dada Sahab Phalke Award is neither a coincidence nor an experiment. In fact, in the right sense, it is a gift from God that Mithun Da got the Dada Sahab Phalke Award, this is the biggest award in the cinema industry and what I say about Mithun, I respect him a lot, he is very close. His family, all his family members, he is also a friend, a family friend that's why I can say that I have known him for many years.”

“I know him, we have been students of FTII, and he was a junior to us, but I would like to say that despite being a junior, his first film came out, I think it was Mrigya, a film made by Mrinal Sen ji and he did a very good job in it. Looking at that film, it could have been said that the future of this film is very bright, Mithun will do very well and it was also shown that when he came with a good director, he came with a very good director, he came with a fun director, so he did very well but in the rest of the films, he has left his mark to some extent. His fan following, his fans who were his fans, they kept saying Mithun Da, Mithun Da, Mithun Da.”