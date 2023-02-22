Akshay Kumar creates Guinness World record for most selfies in three minutes

Kumar, known for his disruptive stunts and distinctive records, is now the Guinness World Records title holder for this special feat with 184 selfies

Pic courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has an immense fan following worldwide and as an exceptional tribute to his fans across the globe, he has actually gone ahead and broken a Guinness World Records title. Akshay Kumar broke the Guinness World Records title on February 22 for the Most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet and greet with fans scheduled in Mumbai, Maharashtra for the promotion of his upcoming movie 'Selfiee' releasing on February 24, 2023. Kumar, known for his disruptive stunts and distinctive records, is now the Guinness World Records title holder for this special feat with 184 selfies.

Akshay Kumar had broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on Jaunary 22, 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015, global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, famously known as 'The Rock' held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Also Read : Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff wrap first schedule of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Actor Akshay Kumar speaks on breaking this unique record, “I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career.”

The superstar’s much awaited family entertainer 'Selfiee' which will see him pair with Emraan Hashmi for the first time, is all set to release on February 24 across the globe. Directed by Raj Mehta, the star cast also includes talented actresses like Nushrratt Bharucha and Diana Penty.