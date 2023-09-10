Akshay Kumar hints towards Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's September wedding?

Akshay Kumar’s reply to Parineeti Chopra’s wish has sparked further speculations about her wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been making headlines since the reports of their September wedding came out. Previously, it was reported that the two will tie the knot in the month of October, but the recent rumour suggests something else. Now, amidst these reports, Akshay Kumar’s reply to Parineeti’s wish has sparked further speculations about the D-Day.

Parineeti on Saturday wished her ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ co-star Akshay Kumar on the occasion of his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a BTS image from their upcoming film, which she captioned, “Happy birthday to the OG entertainer @akshaykumar! Here’s to another of your unstoppable energy and loads of laughter!”

In response to the wishes, Akshay thanked Parineeti. While reposting her story Khiladi Kumar wrote, “Thank you Pari, now looking forward to your ‘Jalsa’ soon (winking face with tongue emoji)”

Earlier, a picture of the invite claiming to be for their reception had gone viral. As per the invite, Raghav and Parineeti’s reception will be held in Chandigarh on September 30. The invite reads, “Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh (sic).”

As per IANS, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City, Udaipur, this month. The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24.

During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur. If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi, and sangeet events will start on September 23. Several film personalities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event. Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13, 2023.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in ‘OMG 2’ alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is Akshay and Parineeti’s second collaboration after ‘Kesari’.