Parineeti Chopra reveals how she knew Raghav Chadha is the one for her; shares new pics from engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in Delhi in the presence of family and friends. The couple had a traditional engagement ceremony. After getting the rumour mills activated with their frequent spottings in public, Parineeti and Raghav made their relationship official only after they got engaged. Ever since the engagement, the couple has been sharing pictures from the ceremony and sharing their joy over the union.

On Monday morning, Parineeti Chopra dropped some more pictures from the ceremony along with a note describing Raghav Chadha and how she knew he was the one. "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one," she wrote revealing the moment she knew he was the one she wanted to spend rest of her life.

"The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," she added.

Raghav also shared similar pictures from the ceremony and shared his side of the story about falling in love with Parineeti. "And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer - quintessentially the Punjabi way," he wrote.

The couple is expected to tie the knot in October this year.

