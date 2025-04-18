At the special screening of his film Kesari-Chapter 2, actor Akshay Kumar made an appeal to all the people planning to watch the film that will be released on April 18

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the screening of Kesari 2 (Pics/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article 'Do not miss first 10 mins': Akshay Kumar makes an appeal to audience watching Kesari-Chapter 2 x 00:00

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has been released in theatres today. The film narrates the 'untold story of Jallianwala Bagh tragedy' with lawyer C Sankaran Nair as the lead protagonist. The late lawyer had fought against the British empire following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays the role of C Sankaran Nair in the film. At the special screening of the film on Thursday evening, Akshay urged audience to arrive early in the theatre and not miss the beginning.

Akshay Kumar's appeal to audience

While talking to the paparazzi at the screening, Akshay requested the audience to not miss the beginning of the film. "To all the people who will be coming to watch the film, I request that you not miss the beginning of it. The first 10 minutes of this film is the most important thing. I am sure that it will reach everyone through your camera. The people who have decided to watch this film will know that they should not be late. They should come at the right time. And the 10 minutes of this film start from there," said Akshay Kumar at the screening.

The special screening of the film was attended by numerous stars of Bollywood in Mumbai on Thursday. Kajol, Saqib Saleem, Tiger Shroff, Ramesh Taurani, Anjali Anand, Manish Malhotra, Raj & Dk, King, Dino Morea, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, and Urmila Mantodkar were some of the stars who attended the Kesari 2 special screening in Mumbai.

Kesari: Chapter 2 Trailer

The trailer opens with Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair questioning a British officer about whether any warning was given to the people gathered at Jallianwala Bagh before shots were fired on those protesting the Rowlatt Act. The trailer then shows Nair fearlessly building a strong legal case against the British Crown.

To counter Nair, the British bring in a defense lawyer, played by R. Madhavan. What follows is a passionate and intense courtroom drama between two powerhouse performers. Ananya Panday also appears in the trailer, playing a female lawyer—a rarity during that time. She has only one line in the trailer and seems to be part of Nair’s legal team.

Interestingly, Akshay can be heard using the ‘F’ word in the trailer. Reacting to this at the trailer launch event, he said, “Yes, I used that word. But the surprising thing is, people noticed that but didn’t seem affected when I used the phrase, ‘you are still a slave.’ I think that’s an even bigger abuse. I would’ve been happier if someone had pointed out the word ‘slave’ instead of focusing on ‘f*** you.’ Because in my opinion, even if they had been shot with a gun at that moment, it would’ve seemed less insulting.”

Kesari 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are also a part of the film.