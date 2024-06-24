Akshay Kumar plants 200 trees in Mumbai to honour his parents: 'It's a tribute to their love and care'

The tree plantation ceremony saw Akshay Kumar planting 200 Bahawa trees alongside BMC Commissioner and Administrator Mr. Bhushan Gagrani.

In a heartfelt tribute to his late parents, Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar led a significant tree plantation drive along the Western Expressway in Kherwadi (Bandra) on Monday, June 24th, 2024. The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Tree Authority, and the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation, marked a pivotal step in restoring Mumbai's precious green cover, significantly impacted by Cyclone Taukte.

The tree plantation ceremony, which commenced at 9:00 AM, saw Kumar planting 200 Bahawa trees alongside BMC Commissioner and Administrator Mr. Bhushan Gagrani. This initiative is of deeply personal significance for the actor, honouring his parents' memory while promoting a greener future for Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar expressed his heartfelt emotions about the initiative, saying, "Planting trees is a way to give back to our planet, and doing it in honour of my parents makes it even more special. It's a tribute to their love and care, and a promise to nurture and protect the environment for future generations."

The "Accept the Pit of Trees and Become Parents of Nature" campaign has over the years garnered immense support from prominent figures like Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Bappi Lahiri, Ajay Devgan and his son Yug Devgan, Sonu Nigam, Sangram Singh, Ranveer Shourie and his son Haroon Shourie, Rohit Shetty, Hema Malini, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ayesha Jhulka.

The climate crisis has never been more urgent, as extreme weather events around the world continue to escalate, drawing global attention to the immediate need for environmental action. In India, a severe heatwave recently showed the dire consequences of climate change, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels and affecting millions. This sparked widespread discussion among citizens, scientists, and policymakers alike about the necessity of sustainable practices and environmental conservation. Amid this backdrop, Akshay Kumar emerged as the first major celebrity to take tangible action, leading a massive tree plantation drive in Mumbai. His initiative set a powerful example for others to follow. Kumar urged citizens to contribute to environmental preservation, emphasising that even small actions can collectively make a significant impact in combating the climate crisis and securing a healthier, greener future for all.