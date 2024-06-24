Sonakshi Sinha wore a Raw Mango Chand Buta Varanasi silk brocade saree with weightless ornamentation through motifs of chand buti or the crescent moon.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal arrived at their wedding reception as husband and wife looking regal. Making her first appearance post-wedding, Sonakshi could be seen sporting a red handwoven silk saree that reportedly costs less than a lakh.

The ‘Heeramandi’ actor wore a Raw Mango Chand Buta Varanasi silk brocade saree with weightless ornamentation through motifs of chand buti or the crescent moon, drawn from the brand’s textile archives from the late 18th century. As per the label’s website, it costs around Rs 79,800.

Sonakshi accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles. The actor slayed the bun look at the reception also and she adorned with a garland of jasmine tied around her bun. For glam, the new bride in town opted for a heavy makeup look and winged eyeliner. She flaunted her look with sindoor.

Meanwhile, the groom Zaheer looked stunning in a white Sherwani, beaming with joy on his special day as his wife Sonakshi held him close.

The couple happily posed as man and wife for the paps at the wedding reception.

Well, talking about their wedding, after dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in Mumbai on June 23.

The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple treated fans with the first photos from their wedding.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day. Sonakshi shared a series of photos from her special day.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film ‘Double XL’.

