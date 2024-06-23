Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2024 10:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

After wearing her mother's ivory saree for the wedding, Sonakshi Sinha changed into a royal red saree and even flaunted sindoor for the reception.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Star couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on Sunday in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Sonakshi and Zaheer dropped their first wedding pictures on Sunday. The ‘Dabangg’ star reportedly wore her mother Poonam Sinha’s vintage saree for the ceremony. Later, for the reception at Bastian in Mumbai, she changed into a royal red saree and even flaunted sindoor (vermillion). Zaheer on the other hand, kept his wedding and reception look simple in white kurtas. 


Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for the past seven years are finally married now. Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day.


Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Sonakshi looked beautiful in an ivory saree with embroidery work all over it. She tied up her hair into a bun and added white roses to it. She opted for minimal jewellery. Zaheer opted for an all-white ensemble for the intimate wedding ceremony.


In the first picture, Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi's hand, and in the second, they were shown registering their marriage. In the other picture, Zaheer is seen signing the papers while Sonakshi is seen holding her father Shatrughan's arm and cutely looking at him. The last picture showed the newlyweds holding each other tenderly.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.

Salman, who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid. Zaheer, too, made his debut in a Salman Khan-produced film -- 'Notebook' -- where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.

(With inputs from Agencies)

sonakshi sinha zaheer iqbal shatrughan sinha Salman Khan celebrity wedding

