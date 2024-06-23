It's official! Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are finally married. The couple took to Instagram and shared first pictures from their intimate ceremony.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially married! Couple shares first pictures as man and wife x 00:00

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially married! The couple took to Instagram and shared the first pictures from their intimate ceremony held at the bride's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. Sonakshi looked bespoke in a white saree with intricate ivory detailing. She secured her hair in a neat bun and accessorised with white flowers. She wore a choker necklace with matching earrings to complete her bridal avatar. Zaheer on the other hand kept it simple in a white chikankari kurta set. The pictures show Sonakshi and Zaheer signing the dotted line sealing their union in the presence of their parents, family members, and close friends.

They, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi, Zaheer 23.06.2024."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her 'personal psycho', have been dating for the past seven years. Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid.

Zaheer, too, made his debut with 'Notebook', a Salman Khan film where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan.

It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, who has well-established jewellery and real estate businesses, is a childhood friend of Salman Khan.

Sonakshi, now better known for playing Fareedan, the main antagonist in 'Heeramandi', and Zaheer have starred together in the critically panned 2022 film 'Double XL', where he plays a London-based TV line producer, Zorawar Rahmani.

The 'Heeramandi' star's next film is the horror comedy 'Kakuda', which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.