In the pictures, Zaheer is seen kissing the hand of Sonakshi, while she is smiling from ear to ear. Another picture shows Shatrughan Sinha holding his daughter's hand.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha turns off comments after sharing wedding photos with Zaheer Iqbal on Instagram x 00:00

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially husband and wife. The duo opted for an intimate ceremony at Sonakshi's sprawling sea-facing apartment in Bandra’s Mumbai. The formal ceremony that included the couple signing a register was attended by their parents and close friends.

The newlyweds posted their first pictures as husband and wife instantly after their intimate wedding. Taking to social media, the lovebirds dropped the first glimpses of their wedding looks. Sonakshi can be seen wearing an ivory-and-golden saree. She opted for a minimal makeup look and accessorised with a kundan choker necklace, matching earrings, and bangles. Her hair is tied in a neat bun with gajra on it. She has minimal mehendi on her hands. Zaheer, meanwhile, looked dapper in a white sherwani.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

In the pictures, Zaheer is seen kissing the hand of Sonakshi, while she is smiling from ear to ear. Another picture shows Shatrughan Sinha holding his daughter's hand, as she signs the wedding papers.

However, after sharing the pictures on Instagram, the duo turned off the comments. It doesn’t come as a surprise since the couple was subjected to incessant trolling given their interfaith union.

In the caption, they wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment ... with the blessings of both our families and both our gods. We are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

Following their marriage, the newlyweds sent sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside with a heartfelt message that read, "Thank you for showering us with so much love, happiness, and kindness on the most important day of our lives! Your support and wishes mean the world to us. Lots of love, Sonakshi and Zaheer."

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her 'personal psycho', have been dating for the past seven years. Salman, who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid.

(With inputs from IANS)