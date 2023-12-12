Breaking News
Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, watch video

Updated on: 12 December,2023 01:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a fun-filled video featuring Disha and Tiger, showcasing their camaraderie beyond the silver screen. The trio will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, watch video

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar on Monday gave his fans a sneak peek into his off-screen adventures with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, as the trio played a volleyball game with Bengal Warriors during a Pro Kabaddi League event.


Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a fun-filled video featuring Disha and Tiger, showcasing their camaraderie beyond the silver screen. In the video, Akshay, wearing a vibrant blue jersey, is actively participating in a friendly volleyball game with the members of Bengal Warriors, the team associated with him in the Pro Kabaddi League. Tiger and Disha joined in, doubling the fun and excitement.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)


The video was captioned: "Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my @bengal.warriors. Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors.And it was double the fun when @tigerjackieshroff and @dishapatani joined in!! Guess karo hum jeete ya nahi?" The video captured Akshay's playful side, showcasing that beyond his on-screen action-packed roles, he is a true sports enthusiast. Meanwhile on the work front, Akshay next has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Singham Again', 'Sky Force' in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has also turned team owner for ISPL (Indian Street Premiere League).  He is the owner of Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) team. This collaboration brings an unprecedented level of excitement and star power to the ISPL, a first-of-its-kind tennis ball T10 cricket tournament set to take place inside a stadium from March 2nd to March 9th, 2024.

Akshay Kumar’s entry marks the commencement of an exciting line-up of super star team owners set to be revealed for the remaining five teams. Their involvement promises to infuse unparalleled enthusiasm and passion into this distinctive cricketing spectacle, elevating the league to new heights.

The Invitation to Tender Bid (ITB) process for team ownership will commence on December 15th, 2023, with the deadline for submissions set for January 15th, 2024.

Expressing his excitement about joining the Indian Street Premier League, Akshay Kumar said, “I am thrilled to be part of the ISPL and the Srinagar team. This tournament promises to be a game-changer in the world of cricket, and I am looking forward to being at the forefront of this unique sporting endeavour.”

