Ali Abbas Zafar next post features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff riding motorcycles with an aircraft flying just above their heads

Picture Courtesy/Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram account

Listen to this article Ali Abbas Zafar shares sneak peek from Akshay-Tiger starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' sets x 00:00

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Thursday shared a couple of pictures from the sets of his upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film, which he captioned, "BTS #BMCM C235 Rumble in the Sky."

His next post features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff riding motorcycles with an aircraft flying just above their heads.

Helmed by Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Reportedly, the makers will be unveiling the teaser of the film on Republic Day 2024.

The film has been shot in unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas earlier said, "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements of this mass entertainer to the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Zafar made his directorial debut in 2011 with 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'. He is well known for helming films such as 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Bharat' and 'Sultan'.

