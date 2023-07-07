Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan's 'Soorarai Pottru' remake postponed to next year

Soorarai Pottru remake: The yet untitled film starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan will now release next year

The Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan has been postponed to next year. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 1. The film will now arrive on February 16. Several films have been rescheduling the release dates of their films lately.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news of the new release date of Akshay Kumar-starrer. "AKSHAY KUMAR - SUDHA KONGARA FILM TO ARRIVE NEXT YEAR… #AkshayKumar’s forthcoming film - directed by #SudhaKongara - gets a new release date: Will release in *cinemas* on 16 Feb 2024… Also features #RadhikaMadan and #PareshRawal," he tweeted.

"The move is aimed to ensure apt release window for the film and to give a good 4-month gap from #AkshayKumar’s preceding release," he added.

Akshay Kumar had long back started the shoot of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. The film which starred Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead won National Awards as well. The remake is being helmed by Sudha Kongara who directed the original as well.

'Soorarai Pottru' is a dramatized portrayal of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath's life as the founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Despite having a straight OTT release, the film was a big success, with fans flooding Twitter with rave reviews. Suriya and Guneet Monga both co-produced the film. Akshay Kumar is currently filming for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film. The Hindi remake is being directed by Sudha Kongara and is backed by Suriya and Jyotika. The Hindi remake also stars Radhika Madan in the lead.

Both Suriya and Aparna Balamurali bagged the National Award for Best Actor and Actress for the film, 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film 'Selfiee' which was released in the theatres in February. The film was a remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License'. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. However, the film failed to perform at the box office. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the film 'OMG 2' which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The actor also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff in the pipeline.