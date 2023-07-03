Actor Akshay Kumar has shared his first look from the upcoming sequel, OMG 2, and announced that the teaser will drop soon

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 will release on August 11

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, OMG 2, is all set to release on August 11. On Monday, the actor shared his first look from the film and announced that the teaser will be released soon. OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal starrer OMG – Oh My God!, directed by Umesh Shukla, which released in 2012.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Aamir Naik. The film revolves around the subject of the Indian education system.

Sharing the first look, Akshay wrote, "बस कुछ दिनों में…🙏#OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon." He is dressed as Lord Shiva in the photo, with long matted hair, ash on his forehead and beaded necklaces around his neck. Take a look:

Incidentally, Akshay played the role of Lord Krishna in the 2012 film, who disguises himself as a human to live with a non-believer (Paresh Rawal) and change his attitude towards life. Rawal plays Kanji Lalji Mehta, a middle-class Gujarati atheist who owns a shop of Hindu idols and antiques in Mumbai. He mocks religious activities around him until one day, a low-intensity earthquake hits the city, with Kanji's shop being the only one destroyed; his family and friends blame this on his atheism. After Kanji learns that the disaster claim does not cover any damage caused by natural calamities classified under "Act of God", he decides to sue God for the damages.

Soon after Akshay shared his look from OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi also shared his on Instagram. Take a look:

Earlier, OMG 2 was set to clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', which were scheduled to release on August 11. However, the makers of Animal have announced a new release date. The film will be out now on December 1. Gadar 2, however, stays put on August 11, the Independence Day weekend.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film 'Selfiee' which was released in theatres in February. The film, which was a remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', also starred Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. Akshay recently announced Housefull 5, officially launching the poster and revealing the release date of the film.