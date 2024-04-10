Akshay Kumar, who who's been loved by fans for decades, recounted an incident where a fan cut his hand while greeting him

Akshay Kumar recently talked about the strangest encounter he's had with a fan. Akshay, who's been loved by fans for decades, recounted an incident where a fan had a blade lodged in their fingernail and accidentally cut his arm while shaking hands.

Akshay Kumar on The Ranveer Show reveals a strange fan interaction

When questioned about his 'weirdest' fan encounter, Akshay Kumar shared the story during an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast. He said, “Once I was continuously shaking hands with fans, there were a lot of people and I was greeting them, and suddenly I saw my hand was bleeding. Then I realised that one of them, whom I had shook hands with, had stuck a blade in their (finger) nail and slit my arm. When you suffer a blade cut you don’t realise it as it takes a bit of time for you to understand that you’ve been cut, you come to know after about 2-3 seconds.”

Akshay also mentioned that he's still puzzled about what drives certain fans to resort to extreme actions and behave strangely when they meet celebrities. “It is in madness that they do it, I don’t know what makes them (do it), what triggers them to do it!,” he said.

How Akshay Kumar stays humble

Over the course of more than 30 years, Akshay Kumar has had a successful acting career. Despite his fame and fortune, he hasn't lost touch with his roots. He regularly visits the school he attended and the places where he grew up with his family, keeping connected to his humble beginnings.

Akshay Kumar, who's getting ready for the release of "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," revealed this during an interview on The Ranveer Show, “Every month, I visit my school, Don Bosco, in the early hours at around 4 am. I also go to my old house in the Sion-Koliwada area in Mumbai. I pay a visit to my old residence at Bandra East, too. I ensure I go inside the Don Bosco Church. The watchman knows and he allows me to go inside. I have no business there par mujhe accha lagta hai wahan jahan, apne purane ghar pe jana (I feel good going to these places… my old house) It is imperative for me to remind myself where I come from.”