Uh oh! Akshay Kumar has contracted the Coronavirus yet again. The superstar was slated to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Vivaah ceremony yesterday. The who’s who from the Indian film industry, business tycoons, political leaders as well as international celebrities like John Cena, Kim Kardashian and Mike Tyson attended the wedding. Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will also attend the celebrations over the next few days. However, Kumar had to give the celebrations a miss. The superstar reportedly learnt last morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Understandably then, he will remain in isolation till he recovers. This development also means that Akki won’t be able to participate in the final leg of promotions for Sarfira, which released yesterday. The actor had first contracted the virus in April 2021, and had a second bout in 2022, because of which he had to skip the Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking his heart out

Lucky Ali has always spoken his heart out, but his latest post has particularly garnered the attention of his fans. Stating that he believes it is a “lonely thing” to be a Muslim in today’s world, the singer shared in the note that people following the religion are often labelled “terrorists”. “It’s a lonely thing to be a Muslim in the world today. It’s a lonely thing to follow the sunnah of the Prophet. Your friends will leave you; the world will call you a terrorist,” Ali wrote. A concerned fan responded, “Ustaad ji, there are good people and there are bad people. For whatever it’s worth, coming from a nobody like me, you are a legend and always will be.” Another stated, “If your friends are leaving you, they were never your friends. You should be thankful that because of your religious beliefs, you’re able to understand the psyche of people around you.” The son of late actor Mehmood, Ali has carved a niche for himself in independent music.