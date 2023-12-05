Breaking News
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser to be unveiled during Republic Day 2024 weekend

Updated on: 05 December,2023 02:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Work on the post-production is underway and the team is sure to meet the deadline

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be unveiled during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. Reportedly, director Ali Abbas Zafar has locked the final edit, packed with high-octane thrills, featuring both the lead actors. Work on the post-production is underway and the team is sure to meet the deadline. Moreover, the makers are also looking to make a big splash of the first look in theatres as it will be attached to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer, Fighter. Director Siddharth Anand, whose Pathaan saw a reversal of fortune for Shah Rukh Khan in January this year, is hoping for an encore with his one-of-its-kind aerial action thriller.  


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



