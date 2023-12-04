Housefull 5: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala released a statement explaining the reason behind the delaye in the release of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer

Akshay Kumar; poster of Housefull 5

In June this year, the makers of 'Housefull' franchise announced the fifth installment. Along with the film announcement, the makers also revealed that it will be released on Diwali 2024. However, today the makers announced that the film has been pushed to June 6, 2025. They also revealed that reason behind the delay in the release of the comedy film.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala released a statement in which he explained the cause for the delay in the release of the film. "The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June 2025," the statement read. The fifth part will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Meanwhile, the makers have only announced Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh as part of the multi-starrer franchise so far. Rest of the cast is yet to be announced. Riteish and Akshay have been a part of the franchise since the first installment. Recently the makers released an official statement regarding the casting of the film as there were several false reports doing the rounds. "There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in 'Housefull 5', we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage," the official statement released by Nadiadwala and Grandsons read.

The first Housefull film was released in 2010 and was directed by Sajid Khan. The film had an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Mithun Chakraborty and Boman Irani. The film's story revolved around Aarush (Akshay Kumar), an unlucky man who carries his bad luck wherever he goes. His quest to find love only makes his life more miserable as he ends up in complicated situations.

The film was very well received leading to the release of its sequel in 2012. The second part saw new faces like John Abraham, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Asin join the cast. The second film revolved around four men join hands to date and marry the women of their dreams by changing their identities and deceiving their prospective fathers-in-law.

The third part of the franchise was released in 2016. The film's narrative was centered around a rich businessman who does not want his three daughters to get married because of a superstitious belief. Now, their boyfriends must prove to him that they are perfect for his daughters. Farhad Samji and Sajid Khan directed the third part.

Housefull 4 was released in 2019. It revolves around three brothers who are set to marry three sisters. However, a peek into the distant past reveals to one of the brothers that their brides have been mixed up in their current reincarnation.