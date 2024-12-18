Breaking News
Updated on: 18 December,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Twelve years after Once upon Ay Time in Mumbaai Dobaara, Akshay Kumar reunites with director Milan Luthria for a cop actioner; film to roll in April

Akshay Kumar to play quirky cop in Milan Luthria's next

Akshay Kumar

Cop capers are a frequent feature in Akshay Kumar’s filmography. Another film is joining the list. mid-day has learnt that the superstar will collaborate with director Milan Luthria on a vigilante cop actioner, produced by Siddharth Anand. This marks the actor’s reunion with Luthria almost 12 years after Once upon Ay Time in Mumbaai Dobaara (2013). 


Milan LuthriaMilan Luthria


Last week, Kumar kicked off the shoot of Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla with a mahurat shot. From what we’ve heard, the actor will wrap up the horror comedy by March and turn his attention to Luthria’s yet-untitled next. A source close to the project revealed, “Milan and writer Rajat Arora are currently fine-tuning the screenplay, after which they will give a final narration to Akshay. It is an action drama that sees him play a quirky cop, along the lines of his character in Rowdy Rathore [2012]. Milan has envisioned it as a masala entertainer with Akshay’s character having a larger-than-life quality to it. At the same time, the film explores a social issue. The actor had loved the concept when it was narrated to him, and allotted the months of April and May for the shoot.”  


Soon after the screenplay is finalised, Luthria and his team will begin the recce. “The film will be shot across India, with a chunk set in one of the cities,” added the insider. This project marks the first collaboration between Kumar and Anand, who helmed two biggies in Pathaan (2023) and Fighter in the past two years. 

