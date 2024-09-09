Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are back after 14 years. The duo who has made hit films together will be working together on a horror comedy next titled Bhoot Bangla

Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar licking a bowl of milk in 'Bhoot Bangla' first look will give you the creeps x 00:00

Horror-comedy seems to be the flavour of the season and why not! After the mega success of 'Stree 2', it's no wonder that filmmakers are looking to experiment with the genre. Now, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are also ready to give their take on the genre with the upcoming film 'Bhoot Bangla. The film will mark their reunion after 14 years. The director-actor duo has previously worked together on films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Bhagam Bhag', 'Hera Pheri' and 'Garam Masala'.

Akshay Kumar announces Bhoot Bangla on his birthday

Akshay treated fans with the first look of his next film with Priyadarshan on his 57th birthday. The actor took to social media to unveil the title as 'Bhoot Bangla'. In the first-look poster, Akshay can be seen making a wicked face with his tongue sticking out and pointing towards a bowl of milk. A black cat which is usually considered omnious is seen sitting on Kumar's shoulder. The actor is seen dressed in a blue suit with a red tie in the first look. In the background we see a spooky, dilapidated bungalow. The first look poster is accompanied wuth catchy beats.

Sharing the first look, the actor wrote, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!"

About Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla

A source had earlier revealed to Mid-day that the film will go on floors in December 2024. “On December 8, the unit will begin the first schedule in Mumbai on a set designed by Sabu Cyril. After that, a straight schedule has been chalked out from January to April 2025. They will shoot in Hyderabad, forests of Kerala, Sri Lanka, followed by the final leg in Gujarat,” the source shared. In the next few weeks, the director intends to zero in on the female lead. In May, mid-day had reported that Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh were the frontrunners for the role. But Suresh is apparently out of the race due to date issues.

It’s already known that the film—a blend of fantasy, humour and the supernatural —will explore the theme of black magic. The source adds that Kumar will play a Casanova of sorts. “Like his character in Garam Masala [2005], Akshay will be seen wooing three women again. However, his life takes a serious turn when he encounters black magic. The story has been conceptualised by Ektaa R Kapoor.”