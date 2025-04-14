Baisakhi 2025: Here's how Mumbai's Punjabi community celebrates the festival

With the oncoming of the harvest festival in North India, we reach out to members of the Punjabi community to understand its importance, and how they ring it in Mumbai

Farmers celebrate the harvest at Sangur

A day of auspices

The day has many meanings. It is not just limited to the harvest; Baisakhi was also the day the Khalsa was established. That makes it holy for Sikhs. I grew up around Amritsar, and later Delhi. Though we were Hindu, my mother would celebrate the day in her own way. Every Baisakhi, she would take us to the temple and donate to the poor. Since this is the season for the musk melon [kharbuza], she would offer the fruit and a hand fan. After we moved to Mumbai in 1975, we made a point to have important ceremonies, engagements, meetings with friends on this day. In fact, I have lived for 50 years opposite the Gurudwara Dhan Potohar Nagar, and every year I enjoyed watching their celebrations, processions and nagar kirtans.

Meena Kanwara, 72, Santacruz West.

Rediscovering my roots



A poem on Baisakhi from Sood Nayak’s compilation

My parents moved to Delhi at the beginning of the troubles in Punjab. So, I grew up in a very urban space. But Baisakhi has many connotations. It was the day the Khalsa Path was established. It was also the day Jallianwala Bagh occurred. So it is etched deep in Punjabi culture and memory. My search for identity, as an artiste and singer, was through music. This weekend, we performed a session on Baisakhi poetry and songs.



Radhika Sood Nayak

One of the songs is the Baisakhi da mela by Lala Dhani Ram Chatrik. It is a vibrant visual description of the celebrations, love and the fervour. I remember sitting in Ludhiana with my cousins, and we would hear the song, ‘Taaze samose’ on the radio. Every sweet and delicacy in the Punjabi cuisine is part of its lyrics. Most folk songs offer an insight into the soft, kind life of the community; something we must revive.

Radhika Sood Nayak, singer, Santacruz West.

The nostalgia of language



A community performance of Bhangra. Pics Courtesy/Ritu Uppal

I Have been in Mumbai for the last 10 years. Baisakhi is a community celebration up North, and we still celebrate at the Punjab society in Santacruz with a get together every year. It is a comfort if only to hear your language — through songs and conversations.



Dr Ritu Uppal

When we feel homesick, we head off to shop at Gandhi market in Sion Koliwada. It is the place to be if you want to buy anything Punjabi. And when I say shopping, it is usually for food, and ingredients like vegetables, matthis or massi ka aata that are sourced from Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Dr Ritu Uppal, 58, Santacruz

Big it up with Bhangra



A folk performance at Patiala, Punjab. Pics courtesy/Reena CHaddha

I moved to Mulund from Delhi in 1979, before moving to Ghatkopar. Whether it is food, celebrations, apparel or language, it is quite exuberant. We came from a farming background, so we would have large celebrations. There was matchmaking, fairs, and everything would happen at this time. I remember back earlier days in Jalandhar, we would see the giddhas.



Reena Chadha

The giddha is to the women what bhangra is to the men and the couples. Now, everything is slowly diminishing with rising urbanisation. Still, in Mumbai, we gather at the association. For a Punjabi, the key part of any celebration is the food. The second is the folk music and songs that I really enjoy listening to.

Reena Chadha, 56, counsellor, Ghatkopar West.

Baisakhi songs to listen to

>> Mele nu chal mere naal – Asa Singh Mastana

>> Taaze samose khalo – K Deep and Jagmohan Kaur

>> Visakhi — Amrita Pritam

>> O Jatta aai Baisakhi – Mohammed Rafi

>> Baisakhi da mela – Lala Dhani Ram Chatrik