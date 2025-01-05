Akshay Kumar to begin filming for his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla in Jaipur

Akshay Kumar will begin shooting his upcoming film Bhooth Bhangla in Jaipur this month. The actor will collaborate with Priyadarshan after a long time for this horror-comedy

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is set to start filming for his upcoming movie ‘Bhooth Bangla’ on Sunday.



For the film, the superstar is joining forces with Priyadarshan. Both of them have delivered several blockbusters and cult films together including the fan favourite ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Garam Masala' and others.

The schedule will be shot in Jaipur after filming in Mumbai last month. The team is now heading to the Pink City, where the next chapter of the horror-comedy will unfold.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ promises to be a perfect blend of thrills and laughter, as the film explores the haunted house genre with a comedic twist. Akshay, known for his impeccable comic timing, is expected to bring his magic charm to the character, while Priyadarshan’s direction is anticipated to give the film a fresh, engaging vibe. The Jaipur schedule is expected to include several outdoor shoots in the city’s iconic locales, adding a rich cultural backdrop to the film.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ is set to arrive in cinemas on April 2, 2026.

Earlier, Akshay took some time off from his busy schedule to spend time with his family as he flew down to Jaipur with his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, and daughter Nitara to celebrate the New Year. A video of Akshay's fun family time has surfaced on social media.

The 'Welcome' star can be seen enjoying a ride amidst nature in the Jhalana Leopard Safari, Jaipur. Akshay recently commemorated wife Twinkle's 51st birthday on December 29 with a special social media post. The Instagram video was an attempt to capture Twinkle's contrasting personality traits.

