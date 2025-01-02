Akshay Kumar can be seen enjoying a ride amidst nature in the Jhalana Leopard Safari, Jaipur. He was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, and daughter Nitara

Akshay Kumar with his family Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna enjoy leopard safari in Jaipur with their kids

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar decided to take some time off from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. The actor, along with his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, and daughter Nitara kickstarted the New Year with a trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan. Pictures and videos of the superstar have surfaced on social media as he arrived in the pink city.

Akshay Kumar with family at leopard safari

A video of Akshay's fun family time has surfaced on social media. The 'Welcome' star can be seen enjoying a ride amidst nature in the Jhalana Leopard Safari, Jaipur. Another video shows him receiving a warm welcome from the forest officials.

According to the Rajasthan government's website, Jhalana Leopard Safari Park is surrounded by Aravali hills, the oldest mountain series in India. Jhalana became a leopard reserve in 2017. The reserve is spread over an area of 20 square kilometers, with immense flora and fauna present in the park.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015 and released her first book titled 'Mrs Funnybones'. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out in 2018. In 2023, she came up with 'Welcome to Paradise' book.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Meanwhile, Akshay has an exciting lineup for 2025 including the historical war drama, Sky Force. Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani have jointly directed the movie slated to release on Republic Day 2025. He will be seen sharing screen space with Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya in the drama inspired by India's air attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war.

In addition to this, Akshay will also be seen alongside Arshad Warsi in the highly-anticipated installment of Jolly LLB 3.

Moreover, Akshay will star in Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Chunky Pandey. He further has Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, and Welcome To The Jungle waiting to be released in 2025.