Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Updated on: 10 October,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Recently on social media, an old video of him surfaced in which he was sharing his thoughts on women's careers after marriage

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing for the release of his new movie “Singham Again”, has been vocal about issues pertaining to women. 


Recently on social media, an old video of him surfaced in which he was sharing his thoughts on women's careers after marriage. In the video, which is from the late 1990s, a younger Akshay talked about what happens to heroines when they get married.


In the clip, he shared his observations, saying, “I don’t think so. It is like that. But basically, what happens is that after the heroine gets married, she just stops working or her husband stops working. So these are the basic kinds of things that happen. That’s why she goes or leaves the industry. That’s what I have seen in the industry for two and a half years—what I’ve seen.”


He further added, “I think she can still carry on; why not? I mean to maintain her figure and be perfect. After all, she is a heroine; she can carry on. She has been carrying on since so many years. What is marriage? Marriage is just being with her, and after work is aside, and she can still carry on. And there are many heroines after marriage; also, when I see them, they still maintain themselves so well.”

By expressing his view that heroines may succeed in their careers even after marriage, Akshay's statement created an important conversation regarding gender roles in the film industry way back in the 1990s.

Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna, who continued to work after the marriage. Even though she didn’t appear in movies, but she has her own YouTube channel and her own publication called "Tweak." This digital media company provides an opportunity for modern Indian women to have conversations about many different topics and share their thoughts on them.

