Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Twinkle Khanna shares genuine concern on menopause phase in a hilarious way

Twinkle Khanna shares ‘genuine concern’ on menopause phase in a hilarious way

Updated on: 20 July,2024 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Twinkle Khanna has raised awareness for the late periods in women at the age of 50, wondering if it is ‘menopause’ or ‘pregnancy’

Twinkle Khanna shares ‘genuine concern’ on menopause phase in a hilarious way

IANS

Listen to this article
Twinkle Khanna shares ‘genuine concern’ on menopause phase in a hilarious way
x
00:00

Actress Twinkle Khanna has raised awareness for the late periods in women at the age of 50, wondering if it is ‘menopause’ or ‘pregnancy’.


The digital media company Tweak India, which was founded by the ‘Baadshah’ actress shared a Boomerang video of Twinkle on the Instagram, in which she is wearing a white top, holding a cup in her hand and wondering: “When you’re 50 and your period is late, you wonder if it’s menopause or pregnancy”.


The bilingual digital media platform for women, Tweak India, which is now acquired by the Good Glamm Group, captioned the video as: “50 and swiftly descending into panic - Is this the welcome to the perimenopause club?”


The columnist Twinkle, who is known for her books ‘Mrs Funnybones’, and ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ is in her 50s and relates to the late periods and the menopause situation that occurs in women. 

Menopause, which occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, is the time when menstrual periods permanently stop, marking the end of reproduction. The common symptoms during this time are -- women can experience hot flashes, night sweats, reddening of the skin, vaginal dryness, trouble sleeping, and mood changes.

There are also physical changes like -- bone loss, increased central abdominal fat, and adverse changes in a woman's cholesterol profile and vascular function.

Twinkle, who is the daughter of superstars Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, made her acting debut in 1995 with the movie ‘Barsaat’, alongside Bobby Deol. She has starred in movies like ‘Dil Tera Diwana’, ‘International Khiladi’, ‘Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan’, ‘Mela’, ‘Chal Mere Bhai’, and ‘Jodi No.1’.

Twinkle is married to Akshay Kumar, and the couple have a son Aarav and daughter Nitara. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

twinkle khanna bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK