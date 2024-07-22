Breaking News
Akshay Kumar turns ‘shayar’ on a leisure day, reflects on struggles of life

Updated on: 22 July,2024 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Taking to Instagram, Akshay, who has 67.7 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a picture with a shayari written on it

Akshay Kumar turns 'shayar' on a leisure day, reflects on struggles of life

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, who is on holiday is in the mood for some ‘shayari’ and has shared a gem by poet Bashir Badr. Taking to Instagram, Akshay, who has 67.7 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a picture with a shayari written on it.


The shayari reads: "Aankhon mein raha, dil mein utar kar nahi dekha... Kashti ke musafir ne samandar nahi dekha! Be-waqt agar jaaunga, sab chaunk padenge... Ek umr hui, din mein kabhi, ghar nahi dekha! Jis din se chala hoon, meri manzil pe nazar hai... Aankhon ne kabhi meel ka patthar nahi dekha! Yeh phool mujhe koi virasat mein mile hain? Tumne mera kaanton bhara bistar nahi dekha! Yaaron ki mohabbat ka yaqeen kar liya maine... Phoolon mein chupaaya hua khanjar nahi dekha!"



Akshay captioned the post as: "On a holiday and in the mood to read some shayari. Came across this gem by Bashir Badr sahab. Kya khoob likha hai!"


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The 56-year-old actor has a career spanning over 30 years and is the recipient of the National Film Award and the Padma Shri.

He marked his debut as the lead with the 1991 film 'Saugandh'. His breakthrough came in the 1992 action thriller film 'Khiladi', directed by Abbas-Mustan. The movie stars Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha, while Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever played pivotal roles.

Akshay has then featured in movies like 'Sainik', 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'International Khiladi', 'Khiladi 420', 'Dhadkan', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Khakee', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Housefull', 'OMG – Oh My God!', among numerous others.

He recently starred in 'Sarfira' directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by 2D Entertainment, Abundantia Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films. It also features Radhika Madan.

Akshay next has 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Sky Force', 'Singham Again', 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Hera Pheri 3', and the Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' in his kitty.

