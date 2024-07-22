Singham Again: Rohit Shetty, while sharing behind-the-scenes photographs and videos from the set, celebrated 13 years of ‘Singham’ and shared that this sequel will be his 13th film with Ajay

In Pic: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, co-starring Tabu. Alongside this, Ajay was also busy filming for Rohit Shetty’s cop drama. Now, Ajay Devgn has finally wrapped up his shoot for the film. The ace director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to share that the team has finished filming Ajay Devgn’s part.

Rohit Shetty, while sharing behind-the-scenes photographs and videos from the set, celebrated 13 years of ‘Singham’ and shared that this sequel will be his 13th film with Ajay. Announcing the wrap for Ajay’s part, he wrote, “Today we complete 13 years of 'Singham,' and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap 'Singham Again' with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director, but the journey began back in the 90s when I was working under him. 33 years later, and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali.” Rohit captioned the post, “13 years of 'Singham', 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain.”

‘Singham Again’ went on floors on September 16 with Ajay and Ranveer. Sharing pictures from the muhurat puja, Rohit wrote, "Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi...12 years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming 'Singham Again'... the 5th film in our cop franchise. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI! (We’ll give it our best; please shower love and blessings on us)."

‘Singham Again’ was scheduled to be released in theaters on Independence Day 2024. However, the film’s release now looks uncertain as Ajay has shared that the shooting is still left. "We are not sure. The work on the film is yet to be completed, and some shooting is left. We are not in a hurry as haste spoils things. When we are ready, we will decide (the release date)," Devgn told reporters at the trailer launch of his latest film ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’.

Stay tuned to midday.com for more updates on the cop drama and everything else happening in Tinseltown.