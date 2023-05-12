Details reveal that Ajay Devgn will be reprising his role as Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie, Singham Again, alongside Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi

Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' is all set for its digital release on Diwali 2023

Rohit Shetty, a highly acclaimed director in Hindi Cinema, is preparing for his digital debut with a cop thriller named Indian Police Force (IPF). The Amazon Prime series, shot in various locations across India over the past year, features Sidharth Malhotra in the leading role and has Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in prominent supporting roles. The shoot has concluded, and the series is currently in post-production.

Recently, PINKVILLA reported that Amazon Prime intends to release Indian Police Force as their major attraction for Diwali 2023. This makes it one of the most anticipated digital series of the year.

Sources near to the production have revealed that Amazon Prime and Rohit Shetty are aiming to release their grand action thriller during the Diwali weekend. "Over the years, Rohit Shetty has consistently given his viewers films during Diwali and this year will continue the tradition with Indian Police Force. In contrast to the usual practice of creating content for OTT, IPF is a family-friendly web series. Rohit is determined to maintain his reputation and has made it clear that he will not stoop below the belt with his digital debut", a source from the production disclosed.

The source also added that families enjoy exploring content together during Diwali, which makes it the perfect time for the release.

At present, the editing process is inaccessible, but the team is assured that the material will make an impact on the viewers. The story takes place in Delhi, with Sid as the leader of the mission and revolves around illegal activities. While rumors have circulated that Rohit intends to merge the Indian Police Force with his police-based film universe, including 'Singham' (2011), 'Simmba' (2018), and 'Sooryavanshi' (2021), no official confirmation has been made. There is also speculation that Sidharth may receive his own theatrical film for his police narrative, but this decision will depend on the response to his digital project.

