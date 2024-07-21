Fadnavis' birthday was announced as 'Seva diwas'. . He had urged people to not put up posters or banners but to contribute to society

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Devendra Fadnavis birthday 2024: Flagship projects and programmes initiated under his leadership as Maharashtra CM x 00:00

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will celebrate his birthday on July 22. Fadnavis was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Fadnavis entered politics at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks of the BJP. He became the Chief Minister of the state in 2014, at the age of 44. He was the second-youngest Chief Minister of the state after Sharad Pawar. He has been serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra since 2022.

Fadnavis has been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He has represented the Nagpur South West constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Fadnavis' birthday was announced as 'Seva diwas'. He had urged people to not put up posters or banners but to contribute to society.

Flagship projects and initiatives headed by Dy CM Fadnavis:

Mumbai Next

Fadnavis launched 'Mumbai Next' on January 30, 2015, which was termed a roadmap to convert the country's financial capital into a global financial and entertainment hub. On February 6, 2015, the Fadnavis government held a high-profile conference under the project's umbrella, which was attended by Tata Sons Ltd. chairman Cyrus Mistry, Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman Mukesh Ambani, Union minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha, actor Amitabh Bachchan, and film producer Rajkumar Hirani, among others.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project is a significant infrastructure initiative to improve connectivity and alleviate congestion along Mumbai's coastline. Despite being envisioned in 1967, it wasn't implemented on the ground until 2014. Under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister, the coastal road project was approved by the centre in June 2014.

Samruddhi Expressway

Under the leadership of Fadnavis as Chief Minister, the Maharashtra government proposed an initiative for the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Way. This infrastructure was initiated to be built as a part of boosting economic development in the rural areas of Maharashtra.

The Mumbai Nagpur Expressway, which is also known as the Samruddhi Mahamarg route, runs through 392 villages across 10 districts of Maharashtra. The Samruddhi Mahamarg, spanning 701 km linking Nagpur to Mumbai, of which the 600-km expressway from Nagpur to Bharvir in Igatpuri is currently open to traffic. An MSRDC official confirmed that the remaining 101 kilometers are expected to be open in November.

CM fellowship program

Fadnavis, under his leadership as chief minister, launched the Chief Minister Fellowship program in 2015. The CM Fellowship is an 11-month-long fellowship program run by the CM's office, the Government of Maharashtra. This program was launched with the aim of providing administrative experience to youth. This initiative offers graduates and postgraduates an 11-month stint with the Maharashtra government along with its stipend and other perks.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the Chief Minister Fellowship Program are age between 21 and 26 years, graduation with first-class, one-year work experience, and knowledge of Marathi. This CM Fellowship Program offers an opportunity to work with the government.

Digital initiatives: launch of cyber labs and village digitisation

In 2016, Maharashtra, under the leadership of then CM Fadnavis, launched several digital initiatives to mark the 70th Independence Day.