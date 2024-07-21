Devendra Fadnavis Birthday: Top 5 statements the BJP leader made campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As Fadnavis turns 54 on July 22, 2024, here is a look at some statements he made while campaigning for the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024 -

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Devendra Fadnavis was born on July 22, 1970, to Gangadhar Fadnavis and Sarita Fadnavis in Nagpur.

Devendra Fadnavis was born on July 22, 1970, to Gangadhar Fadnavis and Sarita Fadnavis in Nagpur. His father, Gangadhar Fadnavis, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Nagpur, and his mother, Sarita Fadnavis, was a former director of the Vidarbha Housing Credit Society.

As he turns 54 on July 22, 2024, here is a look at some statemenents he made while campaigning for the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024 -

Mumbai is for Modi

Mumbai has made up its mind to vote for Modi ji, because the BJP governments in the Centre and state have transformed the city in the past ten years," said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. "You have seen the two rallies (NDA's and MVA's) held on Friday and the marked difference between them. People have decided to vote for Modi ji for Mumbai's changing face.

Uddhav Thackeray has lost mental balance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had lost his mental balance, reported the PTI. According to the PTI, Uddhav Thackeray, at a Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign rally, had said that Devendra adnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were "intoxicated monkeys" speaking on the instructions of those sitting in Delhi.

Congress manifesto mere piece of paper, it fails to fulfil promises

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Congress' manifesto is a "mere piece of paper" and claimed the party has failed to fulfil promises in states where it has been in power, reported news agency PTI. The Congress released its Lok Sabha elections 2024 manifesto on April 5, promising right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, a nation-wide caste census and scrapping of the Agnipath scheme, among others.

MVA tried to frame me in false cases

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government tried to frame him in false cases but did not find anything, reported news agency ANI. While speaking to reporters at Pune airport, he said, "I told this earlier also that during that period (MVA Government), how they were conspiring against me, they tried hard but did not find anything. They tried to frame me in false cases," reported ANI.

No one can change Constitution

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis in April asserted that nobody can change the Constitution or curtail the rights provided to citizens, reported the PTI.