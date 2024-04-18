Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA tried to frame me in false cases, says Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis termed the Lok Sabha elections 2024 a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged on Wednesday that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government tried to frame him in false cases but did not find anything, reported news agency ANI.

While speaking to reporters at Pune airport, he said, "I told this earlier also that during that period (MVA Government), how they were conspiring against me, they tried hard but did not find anything. They tried to frame me in false cases," reported ANI.

"There are a lot of things...I will talk about it later, sometime in detail," he added.

He termed the Lok Sabha elections 2024 a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, "I am confident that we will win in Baramati, Satara, and Sangli Lok Sabha constituencies," reported ANI.

"This fight is for the country...This fight is between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi; therefore, people will stay with PM Modi. They will support the PM so that he can become Prime Minister for the third time. The country has faith in PM Modi. The PM has already clarified that the Constitution is more important than the Gita, Bible, or Quran. It is because of the Constitution that today we have a tea seller as PM of the nation," Fadnavis said, reported ANI.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement that the BJP will win 150 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, he said, "...I can only laugh at this statement, nothing more to comment on it."

The MVA and the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, NCP led by Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are in a tough contest for the 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together and won 23 and 18 seats, respectively.

The 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will go to the polls in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)