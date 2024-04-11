Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘Show one good deed done by Uddhav Thackeray for Mumbai’

Fadnavis spells out campaign agenda for the metropolis

DCM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the election office of the BJP’s Mumbai North candidate Piyush Goyal in Kandivli on Wednesday

Devendra Fadnavis challenged Uddhav Thackeray to show one good work he had done for Mumbai Fadnavis launched the BJP’s Mumbai-specific campaign while inaugurating election office Fadnavis said that the Modi government had transformed the life of the common man

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis challenged Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) to show one good work the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader had done for Mumbai in the past 25 years when he was in power in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The DCM launched the BJP’s Mumbai-specific campaign while inaugurating the election office of its Mumbai North candidate, Union minister Piyush Goyal, in Kandivli on Wednesday.

Fadnavis said that in the past 10 years, the Modi government had transformed the life of the common man in Mumbai. “The Modi government at the Centre and the Mahayuti government in the state have taken the initiative to make the lives of all classes of people better by launching various development works in Mumbai. This year’s election is an election for the development of the common man,” he said.

He said since the Modi government had been working tirelessly for the past decade to transform Mumbai, the people must make Narendra Modi PM again so that the city undergoes full-fledged development in the next five years. “The Mahayuti (NDA) is like a train that has space to accommodate the common people. It is all-inclusive and pulled by an engine called Narendra Modi. On the other hand, in MVA, all its leaders think they are engines,” he added, asking whether the voters would want to board the MVA’s “directionless train”.

Fadnavis appealed to the people to ensure a record-breaking victory for Goyal, who assured that he would fulfil the resolution to make North Mumbai a better place. “No one can stop India from becoming a world power under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he added.

BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar also mocked the Thackeray group, saying it had fled from here because of their fear as the slogan and idea of ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ had taken over every single lane of North Mumbai. Shelar also expressed his belief that Goyal would win with a record margin of five lakh votes and that the Mahayuti would win all six seats in Mumbai.

