Lok Sabha elections 2024: Only Modi can ensure strong and prosperous Bharat in third term; Oppn lacks coordination, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be elected for a third term for a strong and prosperous Bharat, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday as he targeted the opposition over the alleged lack of coordination with the analogy of a train, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a poll rally, the senior BJP leader said the people have only two choices in this election- either to elect PM Modi for development or the alliance led by Rahul Gandhi.

"Modiji is the power engine of our Mahayuti alliance. There is ample space for people to board this 'Vikas ki train' of Modiji with coaches of Shiv Sena, NCP, RPI and others. Other alliance doesn't have any coaches and all (constituents) claim themselves to be engines but they lack coordination," he said, reported PTI.

He said it is up to the people to elect the right government and give a third term to PM Modi for a strong and prosperous Bharat.

The Bhandara-Gondiya constituency goes to poll in the first phase on April 19.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Sunil Mendhe from this constituency.

"Modiji is working on the agenda of the welfare of the poor, keeping in mind the interest of all sections of the society. He has dreamt of women's empowerment and there will be 33 per cent representation for women in the state assembly and also in parliament after 2026. The Modi cabinet works on the principle of social justice," Fadnavis added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have registered a case against unidentified persons for misusing the letterhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to announce a "candidate" for the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The bogus letterhead was circulated on popular messaging platform WhatsApp in which the BJP "candidate" of the adjoining Palghar constituency was announced, he said, reported PTI.

The case was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station in south Mumbai under relevant IPC sections on a complaint of a local BJP functionary.

(With inputs from PTI)