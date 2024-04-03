Lok Sabha elections 2024: No one can change Constitution, says Devendra Fadnavis at rally in Akola

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing a rally in Akola ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, asserted that nobody can change the Constitution or curtail the rights provided to citizens

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted that nobody can change the Constitution or curtail the rights provided to citizens, reported the PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the top post owing to the rights given under the Constitution.

Addressing a rally taken out before BJP nominee Anup Dhotre filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 for the Akola seat in eastern Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis noted the saffron outfit is often accused by its rivals of trying to change the Constitution, but this narrative has absolutely no basis, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

"No one can change the Constitution as long as the moon, sun, and stars are there," he emphasised.

Devendra Fadnavis claimed the Congress never allowed social reformer Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to get elected in polls and the national party will do the same now with his grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, who is the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) candidate from the Akola Lok Sabha seat, according to the PTI.

The BJP is seeking votes for PM Modi, during whose tenure 25 crore people have come out of poverty and India has become the world's fifth largest economy, he said.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule were among those present at the rally.

Meanwhile, The Congress on Wednesday said that it has initiated disciplinary action against former MP Sanjay Nirupam for his recent remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

The Congress said that a decision about him will be taken in a day or two, as per the PTI.

The Congress has dropped Sanjay Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole told reporters after attending a meeting of the party's campaign committee in Mumbai, according to the PTI.

"The party has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners and disciplinary action has been initiated against him for his utterances against the party and the state unit leadership. A decision will be taken in a day or two," Nana Patole said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)

