Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha Elections 2024 VBA to back NCP SPs Supriya Sule in Baramati
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: VBA to back NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule in Baramati

Updated on: 03 April,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rekha Thakur, the VBA state president, has introduced five party candidates representing diverse castes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: VBA to back NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule in Baramati

Prakash Ambedkar/ X

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: VBA to back NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule in Baramati
x
00:00

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) declared on Tuesday that it will support Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominee Supriya Sule in the Baramati constituency for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.


Rekha Thakur, the VBA state president, has introduced five party candidates representing diverse castes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Among them is Vasant More, who just left Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The other nominees are: Avinash Bosikar (Nanded), Balasaheb B. Ugale (Parbhani), Afsar Khan (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), and Mangaldas Bagul (Shirur), reported IANS. 


Thakur told IANS that despite media speculation, the VBA will not field a candidate in Baramati (Pune district). Instead, they would support NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule, who is running against Sunetra A. Pawar, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in the constituency.


Sunetra vs Supriya face off in Baramati

After decades of one-sided battle, Baramati is set to witness an intense contest between 'bhabhi' Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule. This marks the first time that the members of the Pawar clan have stood against each other in electoral politics. 

NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar left his uncle's side and joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government along with other leaders including Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal. 

Sitting MP from Baramati and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on March 31 alleged that the fight between her and her sister-in-law in Baramati is BJP's design to politically finish off political heavyweight Sharad Pawar.

Sule told PTI that Sunetra is the wife of his elder brother and she is regarded as a 'mother'. She was quoted as saying, "So this ploy (to pit Sunetra against Sule) is against the Pawar family and Maharashtra. The BJP wants to finish off Pawar Saheb. I am not saying this. A senior BJP leader made such a remark after visiting Baramati."

The NCP MP, per PTI report, further said, "The BJP does not have capable candidates so it has resorted to this dirty politics. The move to nominate Sunetra Pawar shows it is not for development. It is a fight only to finish off Pawar Saheb."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Lok Sabha Elections 2024 2024 lok sabha elections maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK