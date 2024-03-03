MSRDC calls new crater on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway ‘minor’

Pressure by a car jack while changing multi-axel vehicle’s tyre suspected to be cause

The damaged portion of the highway, which has been blocked for traffic

The caving in of a section of the Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg on Thursday night has raised questions about the quality of the work on the highway, inaugurated just over a year ago in December 2022. The crater on the stretch near Amravati is deep enough to reveal the iron girders below, and is said to have been caused when the driver of a multi-axle vehicle changed tyres. However, the MSRDC calls it “minor, local damage” in its statement, adding that it will be fixed in five days.

Anilkumar Gaikwad, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MSRDC, said, “Prima facie, we have been told that the crater developed because of the point load pressure on the road surface caused by the jack used to change tyres of a heavy vehicle. The chief engineer has been instructed to investigate further, and action will be taken against the contractor if he is found guilty.”

As news of the crater went viral on social media, citizens criticised MSRDC and the substandard construction material used. The MSRDC’s official statement said, “A minor local damage was noticed on the deck slab near outer edge of carriage way… on 29 February, at night. The damaged portion has been blocked for traffic, and restoration work is expected to be completed in five days. The cause of this local minor damage to the deck slab is being examined by the technical team.”

A villager from nearby Lohegaon reportedly saw concrete chunks fall from the bridge on the highway on Thursday night, and informed authorities. Vehicular traffic was diverted to prevent further damage. The 700-km Mumbai-Nagpur Highway was inaugurated with great fanfare by the Shinde-Fadnavis government at the hands of PM Narendra Modi. The crater has opened an opportunity for political mudslinging.

“The condition of the highway that claims to take you from Mumbai to Nagpur in 12 hours is pathetic,” said a statement from the Maharashtra Congress. “The Samruddhi Highway has been controversial since its inception due to the several fatal accidents reported on it. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said that the pothole has not only exposed the quality of the road, but also the corruption in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.”

Patole added that complaints about defects in the design and construction of the Highway were flagged, but ignored. The highway was built at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore, and has been mired in allegations of corruption in the land acquisition and construction phases. It has been alleged that norms stipulated by the National Highways Authority for expressways were not followed.

Later, as a record number of fatal accidents took place, road hypnosis was blamed. Refreshment facilities for drinking water, restrooms and hotels have also not been planned for large stretches.