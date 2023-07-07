Breaking News
Maharashtra: MSRDC takes measures to enhance safety on Samruddhi expressway

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Installation of safety features and awareness initiatives aim to reduce accidents and ensure a safer travel experience

Maharashtra: MSRDC takes measures to enhance safety on Samruddhi expressway

Colourful flags being installed on the median to prevent road hypnosis

In an effort to reduce accidents on the Nagpur Mumbai Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg) stretch, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has initiated various safety measures. Colourful flags are being installed on the median to prevent road hypnosis, rumblers are being placed every 25 kilometres, and median crash barriers are being installed. The MSRDC is also incorporating precautionary signages, reflective tapes, solar blinkers, and public announcement systems at toll plazas to enhance safety awareness.


Sanjay Yadav, joint managing director of MSRDC, stated, “We have implemented these measures to address the accidents occurring on the Samruddhi expressway, aiming to prevent road hypnosis. Crash barriers, rumblers, and other safety installations will further enhance safety.  Public announcement systems at toll plazas are being used to urge drivers to exercise caution. All these efforts are taken because most of the accidents have taken place due to human errors like overspending, rash driving, lane cutting, loss of control, bad tyres, overtaking from wrong sides.”


Median crash barriers being installed on Samruddhi expressway
Median crash barriers being installed on Samruddhi expressway


According to data from the highway state police - Maharashtra, a total of 5,897 fatal accidents occurred in Maharashtra from January 2023 to May 2023. In 2022 the number of casualties and injuries in motor vehicle accidents in Maharashtra were 14,058 fatal accidents resulting in 15,224 deaths. During the period from January to May 2023, there were 5,897 fatal accidents and 6,437 deaths.

Accidents on Samruddhi

From January 1, 2023, to July 3, 2023, a total of 855 accidents have been reported on the Samruddhi expressway, with 51 fatal accidents recorded resulting in 106 fatalities. The accidents were attributed to various factors such as loss of control, slipperiness, tyre bursts, mechanical failures, tailgating, overspeeding, rear collisions, and other reasons. A total of 30,12,995 vehicles have travelled on the Samruddhi expressway till date.

Breakdown of accidents and fatalities on the Samruddhi expressway

Loss of control: 12 accidents caused 24 fatalities
Slipperiness: 9 accidents resulting in 16 fatalities
Tyre burst: 6 incidents resulting in 8 fatalities
Mechanical failure: 1 accident and 2 fatalities
Fire: 1 accident resulting in 23 fatalities
Other reasons: 5 accidents and 5 fatalities
Tailgating: 9 mishaps caused 13 fatalities
Overspeeding: 6 accidents resulting in 9 fatalities
Rear collision: 2 accidents resulting in 4 fatalities

855
No of accidents on Samruddhi expressway this year

