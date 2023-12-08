142 people killed in accidents on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in one year: Maharashtra PWD minister

Maharashtra PWD minister Dada Bhuse on Friday told the state legislative council in Nagpur that as many as 142 persons have died in accidents on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway since the inauguration of its first phase one year ago

The first 520-km-long phase of the road linking Nagpur and Shirdi was opened for traffic in December 2022.

Bhuse was responding to a calling attention motion about the high frequency of accidents on the expressway during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly in Nagpur.

Dada Bhuse informed the House that at least 73 major accidents took place on the expressway since its inauguration and 142 persons died.

Some 66 lakh vehicles have plied on the road so far, the minister, Dada Bhuse said.

Seventy per cent of the barrier construction work on both sides has been completed, he said, adding that 16 "station points" with facilities including petrol pumps, eateries and toilets will come up in the next four months.

Twelve persons were killed in an accident on the road on October 14. Before that, 25 passengers were charred to death on July 1 when a private sleeper bus caught fire after hitting the divider.

The calling attention motion had been tabled by leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, Amol Mitkari, Aniket Tatkare, Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale.

Six dead as fire breaks out at candle manufacturing unit near Pune

Meanwhile, at least six persons died and eight sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday, an official said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the factory located at Talawade around 2.45 pm, said Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh.

The factory manufactured sparkling candles which are generally used for birthday celebrations, he said.

"The fire has been doused. The cause is yet to be ascertained," Singh added.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, the commissioner informed. (With inputs from agencies)