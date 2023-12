To break highway hypnosis, authority plans fake boulders and trees to break boring landscape on Samruddhi highway

Gigantic artificial boulders are stacked up on the Mahamarg for the benefit of motorists

As accidents on the Nagpur-Mumbai stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg continue to grab the headlines, the authorities have started placing huge artificial boulders and tall fake flowers on the stretch to prevent highway hypnosis.